Clarence Cousar Death -Dead – Obituary :FOX 29 security officer Clarence Cousar has Died .
Clarence Cousar has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
Clarence is name of the guardian angel who gets his wings in the classic Christmas movie ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’. The FOX 29 family mourns the loss of our real guardian angel named Clarence Cousar, our security officer who has died after a brief bout with Covid-19 @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/E2lIkuuL6Y
— Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) December 18, 2020
