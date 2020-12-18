Clarence Cousar Death -Dead – Obituary :FOX 29 security officer Clarence Cousar has Died .

By | December 18, 2020
0 Comment

Clarence Cousar Death -Dead – Obituary :FOX 29 security officer Clarence Cousar has Died .

Clarence Cousar has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.

Steve Keeley @KeeleyFox29 Clarence is name of the guardian angel who gets his wings in the classic Christmas movie ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’. The FOX 29 family mourns the loss of our real guardian angel named Clarence Cousar, our security officer who has died after a brief bout with Covid-19 @FOX29philly

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.