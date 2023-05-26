Claressa Shields opponent: Replacement Steps In as Claressa Shields’ Opponent Blames Dog Medication for Failed Test

Hanna Gabriels Misses Chance at Claressa Shields’ Undisputed Middleweight Title Due to Positive Doping Test

Hanna Gabriels, former world champion from Costa Rica, has missed her chance at Claressa Shields’ undisputed middleweight title following a positive VADA doping test. Gabriels was set to face Shields on June 3 at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. However, boxing journalist Chris Mannix reported this week that the 40-year-old tested positive for Clostebol, a testosterone derivative and WADA banned substance.

Gabriels knocked Shields down in the first round when they met back in 2018, but went on to lose via unanimous decision over the ten round distance. She has built up three sporadic wins since then. Shields, who is coming off a career-best victory over the UK’s Savannah Marshall, will instead face Maricela Cornejo (16-5).

Loud DiBella, Gabriels’ promoter, defended his fighter in terms of how the drug entered her system but stood by the process of strict liability and therefore her removal from the card and any subsequent action. DiBella stated that Gabriels tested positive for a banned substance because of an honest mistake, and culpability and suspension are a separate issue.

Upon hearing the news, Shields (13-0) announced her opponent “dropped dirty” before saying all champions should use VADA testing and hoping her former opponent still showed up to the event for a “street fight.”

The use of performance-enhancing drugs in sports has been a longstanding issue, with athletes risking their careers and reputations by taking banned substances. Doping tests are conducted to ensure a level playing field, and athletes are expected to adhere to a strict liability policy, which holds them responsible for any banned substances found in their system, regardless of how they got there.

While there may be instances where athletes have taken banned substances unknowingly, the consequences of failing a doping test can be severe, including suspension, fines, and even the loss of a career. As such, athletes are expected to be vigilant and take precautions to avoid any potential breaches of anti-doping regulations.

In Gabriels’ case, her positive doping test has cost her a shot at Shields’ undisputed middleweight title. While her promoter has defended her, the strict liability policy means that Gabriels must accept the consequences of her actions.

For Shields, the change of opponent may prove to be a challenge, but she remains focused on her goal of becoming the undisputed middleweight champion. The use of VADA testing has been a positive step in the fight against doping in sports, and Shields’ call for all champions to use it is a welcome one.

As for Gabriels, her positive doping test serves as a reminder of the importance of adhering to anti-doping regulations and the potential consequences of failing a test. While it may have cost her a shot at the title, it is a lesson that she and other athletes should learn from to avoid similar mistakes in the future.

