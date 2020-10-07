Clark Middleton Death – Dead : Clark Middleton Obituary : producer best known for turns in “Kill Bill Vol. 2,” “The Blacklist” and “Snowpiercer,” has died of West Nile virus.

New York Daily News wrote · Clark Middleton, the actor, director and producer best known for turns in “Kill Bill Vol. 2,” “The Blacklist” and “Snowpiercer,” has died of West Nile virus. He was 63. Middleton was a lifetime member of the Actors Studio and taught acting for more than 20 years in New York City.

Edward Garcia wrote

His exchanges with Reddington in ‘The Blacklist’ were the highlight of the show. His episode in the current season was among the best episodes of the whole series. He’ll be sorely missed.

To the Middleton family, may you find peace.

Sylthenia N’faera wrote

Oh, man, he will be missed. He and Reddington trading remarks in The Blacklist was so much fun! But, wow, West Nile virus? I haven’t heard that, in awhile RIP, Clark.

Patricia Sanchez wrote

He was a awesome actor, RIP and my condolences to his family and loved ones!



Mohammed Huzaifa Yahaya wrote

Oh man. Anytime I get to a scene where Glen is in blacklist, I replay just to hear him mess with Raymond or see his actions that gets Raymond angry. He excites me a lot and like in season 7, he pushed himself so hard to try and win that truck for Raymond even though it was difficult and I believe he could have done it without Raymond intervention.

Mic Edem Busybrain wrote

Awww R.I.P Glen. One of Reddington most trusted guy , he sometimes pulls Reddingtons leg but still get the work done on time.#Blacklist

Nana Kwame Bismark wrote

Oh slow. Reddington’s main man. He always gets the job done. May his soul Rest In Peace.

Ramon Raymond Mond wrote

I really love how he pisses Redington off. He is the only one who pisses him off yet can’t kill him.

I remember the episode where he lost a truck(pick up) filled with hidden cash and he has to enter a contest just to win it back. Such hilarious episod… See More



Nana Amo Jnr wrote

Ooh just watched him on the season 5 eps11 where help Lizzy get the coin from the evidence room. R.I.P

Diggy Diggles Klef wrote

The only man who can disturb Reddington and also get him angry at the same time

Stifler Asbestos Ray wrote

When he said Raymond should be left in prison so they can share his money.my fav memories of Glen.