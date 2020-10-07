Clark Middleton Death – Dead : Clark Middleton Obituary : SAG-AFTRA member Clark Middleton has died.
SAG-AFTRA member Clark Middleton has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.
“SAG-AFTRA on Twitter: “SAG-AFTRA mourns the loss of actor, director, producer and long-time SAG-AFTRA member Clark Middleton. He’ll be remembered for his countless film and television roles, and as an advocate for the Arthritis Foundation. ”
SAG-AFTRA mourns the loss of actor, director, producer and long-time SAG-AFTRA member Clark Middleton. He'll be remembered for his countless film and television roles, and as an advocate for the Arthritis Foundation. https://t.co/XZA8H6FcQm
— SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) October 7, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.