Clark Middleton Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Blacklist actor Clark Middleton has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 13. 2021
Blacklist actor Clark Middleton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.
Amie Kate 6h · Oh I didn’t know this until I just watched the most recent episode of Blacklist. What a nice tribute episode. I was so sad to learn this! RIP
Kenneth Jordan
I’m not really sure why, but I enjoy The Blacklist. It can be infuriating but still…Tonight I learned that one of the weirdest, funniest characters had died October 2020. RIP Clark Middleton.
#TheBlacklist
