Clark Middleton Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Blacklist actor Clark Middleton has Died.

By | February 13, 2021
0 Comment

Death Notice for Today February 13. 2021

Blacklist actor Clark Middleton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.

Amie Kate 6h  · Oh I didn’t know this until I just watched the most recent episode of Blacklist. What a nice tribute episode. I was so sad to learn this! RIP

Source: Facebook

Tributes 

Kenneth Jordan

I’m not really sure why, but I enjoy The Blacklist. It can be infuriating but still…Tonight I learned that one of the weirdest, funniest characters had died October 2020. RIP Clark Middleton.
#TheBlacklist

