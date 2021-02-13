Clark Middleton Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Clark Middleton in Loving Memory.
Clark Middleton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
Amir Arison 10h · Tonight is a very special episode of The Blacklist. I spent 5 weeks learning a new skill for one scene from some very special artists, but more importantly, it is also a tribute ep to the great Clark Middleton, a pillar in the acting community, and a generous soul, who we lost too soon this past summer. I don’t post here about the show much, but whether you watch or no, tonight’s episode really means a lot. NBC 8pm PS: Huey Lewis special appearance as well. 1.6K1.6K 163 Comments 64 Shares Like Comment Share
Source: (2) Facebook
