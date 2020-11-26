Clark Shaw Death -Dead – Obituaries: Old Country Store CEO Clark Shaw has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
The Old Country Store says CEO Clark Shaw has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 25, 2020.
“WBBJ7News on Twitter: “The Old Country Store says CEO Clark Shaw has died. ”
The Old Country Store says CEO Clark Shaw has died.
— WBBJ7News (@WBBJ7News) November 26, 2020
Tributes
We are saddened by the loss of a wonderful, positive influence in our community, Clark Shaw. We send our prayers to the Shaw family and employees at Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store. pic.twitter.com/k8t9RLkNyO
— Jackson Chamber (@JaxTNChamber) November 26, 2020
Ron Barry wrote
Some people think to be a minister you have to be a pastor or missionary. #ClarkShaw was living proof you could do it as CEO of #TheOldCountryStore. When you’re full of Jesus, it shows. Clark SHOWED. May God comfort his family.
Genny Carter Ron Barry
A great loss for Jackson. Clark Shaw was a pillar of the community & the Old Country Store a gathering place for families, friends, tourists and my dad’s daily coffee group, dubbed Sen. Carter’s Coffee Club, until dad’s death in 2015. Folded hands
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.