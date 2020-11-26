Clark Shaw Death -Dead – Obituaries: Old Country Store CEO Clark Shaw has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

The Old Country Store says CEO Clark Shaw has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 25, 2020.

The Old Country Store says CEO Clark Shaw has died. https://t.co/sTAh7B5MVT — WBBJ7News (@WBBJ7News) November 26, 2020

Tributes

We are saddened by the loss of a wonderful, positive influence in our community, Clark Shaw. We send our prayers to the Shaw family and employees at Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store. pic.twitter.com/k8t9RLkNyO — Jackson Chamber (@JaxTNChamber) November 26, 2020

Ron Barry wrote

Some people think to be a minister you have to be a pastor or missionary. #ClarkShaw was living proof you could do it as CEO of #TheOldCountryStore. When you’re full of Jesus, it shows. Clark SHOWED. May God comfort his family.

Genny Carter Ron Barry

A great loss for Jackson. Clark Shaw was a pillar of the community & the Old Country Store a gathering place for families, friends, tourists and my dad’s daily coffee group, dubbed Sen. Carter’s Coffee Club, until dad’s death in 2015. Folded hands