Clark Shaw Death -Dead – Obituaries: Old Country Store CEO Clark Shaw has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 26, 2020
The Old Country Store says CEO Clark Shaw has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 25, 2020.

Ron Barry wrote
Some people think to be a minister you have to be a pastor or missionary. #ClarkShaw was living proof you could do it as CEO of #TheOldCountryStore. When you’re full of Jesus, it shows. Clark SHOWED. May God comfort his family.

Genny Carter Ron Barry
A great loss for Jackson. Clark Shaw was a pillar of the community & the Old Country Store a gathering place for families, friends, tourists and my dad’s daily coffee group, dubbed Sen. Carter’s Coffee Club, until dad’s death in 2015. Folded hands

