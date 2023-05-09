“Clarkson student death graduation December” : December Graduation Would Have Been Attained by Clarkson Student Who Lost Life in River

“Tragic Loss: Late Clarkson Student Would Have Graduated in December”

Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, has confirmed the identity of the student who died after swimming in the Raquette River. Justin Howard, a 22-year-old aerospace engineering student from Greensboro Bend, Vermont, was scheduled to graduate in December. His body was found in nine feet of water near West Dam after he was reported missing by friends at 2 a.m. on Friday. His body was recovered on Saturday. The university is providing support resources for students, faculty, and staff during this difficult time.

The tragic incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of swimming in open water. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation advises swimmers to always wear life jackets, swim with a partner or group, and never swim under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Our thoughts go out to Justin Howard’s family and friends during this difficult time.

News Source : https://www.wwnytv.com

Source Link :Clarkson student who died in river would’ve graduated in December/