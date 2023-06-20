Clarkston Resident, Steven Raney, Succumbs to Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Proximity to Elk River

Steven Raney Motorcycle Accident: A Clarkston Man Dies In An Accident Near Elk River
On July 5th, 2021, tragedy struck as Steven Raney, a 42-year-old man from Clarkston, was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident near Elk River. According to reports, Raney was traveling southbound on Highway 10 when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into the guardrail.
Despite wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, Raney sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Raney was a beloved member of the community and leaves behind a wife and children. His family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of his funeral and support his family during this difficult time.
