Clarrie Mendy Death -Dead : Clarrie Mendy has Died .
Clarrie Mendy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.
It is with a deep sadness that we announce the passing of Clarrie Mendy., the founder of Humanity for GRENFELL A pillar of strength in the fight for JUSTICE. Loved and embraced by the community and so dearly missed. Love and condolences to the family.
FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS 💚 pic.twitter.com/ZfpludW10R
— Justice4Grenfell (@officialJ4G) December 5, 2020
Justice4Grenfell @officialJ4G It is with a deep sadness that we announce the passing of Clarrie Mendy., the founder of Humanity for GRENFELL A pillar of strength in the fight for JUSTICE. Loved and embraced by the community and so dearly missed. Love and condolences to the family. FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.