Clarrie Mendy Death -Dead : Clarrie Mendy has Died .

By | December 6, 2020
Clarrie Mendy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

Justice4Grenfell @officialJ4G It is with a deep sadness that we announce the passing of Clarrie Mendy., the founder of Humanity for GRENFELL A pillar of strength in the fight for JUSTICE. Loved and embraced by the community and so dearly missed. Love and condolences to the family. FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS

