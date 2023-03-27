Classical pianist Emahoy Gebru dies at 100. #RIPEmahoyGebru

The esteemed classical pianist and composer, Emahoy Tsege Mariam Gebru, has passed away at the age of 100 in Jerusalem, Israel. Emahoy debuted her music in 1967, and her legacy has been regarded worldwide. She was originally from Ethiopia and had a profound influence on the piano. Rest in peace, Emahoy Tsegemariam Gebru.

Emahoy was born in 1923 in Ethiopia and was raised in an aristocratic family. She received her initial education in a Swiss boarding school, where her musical talent was first discovered. Later, she moved to Cairo, Egypt, and started studying music at the prestigious Edward Said Conservatory. She also learned the ancient Ethiopian church music that was instrumental in shaping her unique style.

Throughout her life, Emahoy remained deeply connected to her Ethiopian heritage and drew inspiration from its rich musical traditions. She often incorporated Ethiopian scales and rhythms into her compositions, creating a unique sound that blended classical and Ethiopian folk styles.

Emahoy’s music is known for its haunting melodies, intricate harmonies, and emotional depth. She composed many pieces for solo piano, but also wrote for other instruments and ensembles. Her most famous works include “The Homeless Wanderer” and “The Song of the Sea.”

Emahoy’s music has been praised for its universal appeal, and her recordings have been released by numerous labels around the world. She performed in many countries, including the United States, Canada, England, France, and Israel. Emahoy regularly performed charity concerts to raise funds for Ethiopian causes and was also known for her humanitarian work.

Emahoy Tsege Mariam Gebru was a true musical pioneer who broke barriers and defied convention. Her music will continue to inspire generations to come, and her legacy will live on as a testament to the power of creativity and human spirit. May she rest in peace.

