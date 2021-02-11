Claudette White Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Claudette C. White. A member of the Quechan Tribal Council has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 11. 2021
Claudette C. White. A member of the Quechan Tribal Council has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 11. 2021.
My heart is with the Fort Yuma Quechuan Indian Tribe as they mourn the loss of Claudette C. White.
A member of the Quechan Tribal Council, Claudette had dedicated her life to serving her tribe as a judge, a census worker, and a beloved friend, family member and leader. https://t.co/n4yVxZIKzI
— Ruben Gallego (@RepRubenGallego) February 11, 2021
