Claudette White Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Judge Claudette White has Died.

By | February 7, 2021
Death Notice for Today February 6. 2021

Judge Claudette White has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 6. 2021.

Judge Claudette White has passed away. You can learn more about Judge White and her legacy here: http://archive.pov.org/tribaljustice/film-description/… Although I did not have the honor of knowing Judge White personally, I knew her work. Her death is everyone’s loss.

