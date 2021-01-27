Claudia Marsh Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Claudia Marsh has Died .
Claudia Marsh has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Claudia Marsh, a newly qualified teacher who died from coronavirus on her 25th Birthday. Thinking of Mum, Tina from Heswall, Merseyside, England. May Claudia Marsh Rest In Peace.
— Edmund O'Leary (@emerald1910) January 27, 2021
