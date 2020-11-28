Claudio Fernandez Dead : Is Maradona Funeral Worker Dead ? Maradona Funeral Worker killed.

This is a developing story that an Argentinian funeral worker who goes with the name Claudio Fernandez has been killed days after he was found taking pictures with football super star Diego Maradona dead body , according to some statement posted on social media on November 28. 2020.

Argentinian Funeral Worker Has Been found dead After Taking Pictures With Diego Maradona’s Body pic.twitter.com/qFtU9uwOTh — UK memes (@ukonsights_) November 28, 2020

Before his rumored death, Claudio Fernandez begged his country for forgiveness and he was also fired from his job.

There was outrage in Argentina on Thursday night after a funeral worker ‘s photo of himself next to Diego Maradona ‘s dead body went viral.

Maradona was very popular in his home country of Argentina , in the following video clip captured by the UK’s Guardian newspaper , you can see a large number people weeping and agonizing on the street of Argentina after news broke that the football super star has died.

We have not been able to verify the story that Claudio Fernandez, the funeral worker who was fired for taking pictures of Maradona dead body has died. This is a developing story.