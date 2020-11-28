Claudio Fernandez Dead : Is Maradona Funeral Worker Dead ? Maradona Funeral Worker killed.
This is a developing story that an Argentinian funeral worker who goes with the name Claudio Fernandez has been killed days after he was found taking pictures with football super star Diego Maradona dead body , according to some statement posted on social media on November 28. 2020.
Argentinian Funeral Worker Has Been found dead After Taking Pictures With Diego Maradona’s Body pic.twitter.com/qFtU9uwOTh
— UK memes (@ukonsights_) November 28, 2020
Argentinian Funeral Worker Was Fired From His Job After Taking Pictures With Diego Maradona’s Body, He Was Later Found Dead In A Bin Outside His Home #StayInYourLane
— UK memes (@ukonsights_) November 28, 2020
Before his rumored death, Claudio Fernandez begged his country for forgiveness and he was also fired from his job.
We have not been able to verify the story that Claudio Fernandez, the funeral worker who was fired for taking pictures of Maradona dead body has died. This is a developing story.
Didn’t take long for the Argentinian Ultra’s to murder the funeral worker that took a selfie with Maradona’s dead body – can’t say it comes as any great surprise. Unsure what’s more of a surprise- people wanting photos with dead bodies or the fact he didn’t expect a repercussion.
— Josh Verrills (@WestHamJoshV) November 28, 2020
This post can not in anyway serve as an obituary or death notice for the above mentioned individual .
This post will be updated as soon as we have more information and appropriate authorization from the family to publish the cause of death.
This is Not an Obituary
Again this post can not in anyway serve as an obituary or death notice for the above mentioned individual .
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.