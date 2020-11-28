Claudio Fernandez Dead : Is Maradona Funeral Worker Dead ? Maradona Funeral Worker killed.

By | November 29, 2020
0 Comment

Claudio Fernandez Dead : Is Maradona Funeral Worker Dead ? Maradona Funeral Worker killed.

This is a developing story that  an Argentinian funeral worker who goes with the name Claudio Fernandez has been killed days after he was found taking pictures with football super star Diego Maradona dead body , according to some statement posted on social media on November 28. 2020.

Before his rumored death, Claudio Fernandez begged his country for forgiveness and he was also fired from his job.

There was outrage in Argentina on Thursday night after a funeral worker‘s photo of himself next to Diego Maradona‘s dead body went viral.
Image
Maradona was very popular in his home country of Argentina , in the following video clip captured by the UK’s Guardian newspaper , you can see a large number people weeping and agonizing on the street of Argentina after news broke that the football super star has died.

We have not been able to verify the story that Claudio Fernandez, the funeral worker who was fired for taking pictures of Maradona dead body has died. This is a developing story.

This post can not in anyway serve as an obituary or death notice for the above mentioned individual .
This post will be updated as soon as we have more information and appropriate authorization from the family to publish the cause of death.

This is Not an Obituary

Again this post can not in anyway serve as an obituary or death notice for the above mentioned individual .

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.