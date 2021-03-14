Claudio Segagni Death – Obituary : RT @CelticFC: Everyone at #CelticFC is saddened by the death of football interpreter Claudio Segagni, at 48.  Claudio lived in…

By John Okoro | March 14, 2021
RT @CelticFC: Everyone at #CelticFC is saddened by the death of football interpreter Claudio Segagni, at 48. 

Claudio lived in Glasgow for ten years and worked with Celtic and our players; he later worked for @Inter

Our sympathies to his family and many friends in Scotland.  #RIP


