Clay Culpepper Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Clay Culpepper has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
Clay Culpepper has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
Blue Thanksgiving, Inc 4h · Clay Culpepper arrangements for those who are wishing to know: Henderson and Sons Funeral Home North Chapel 4900 Martha Berry Hwy Rome, 30165 Sunday, Feb 14th Visitation: 12 to 2 Service at 2pm No graveside service May he Rest In Peace. 1717 2 Comments 1 Share Like Comment Share
Source: Blue Thanksgiving, Inc – Posts | Facebook
