Clay Plume Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former Mudbugs Defenseman #4 Clay Plume has Died.

former Mudbugs Defenseman #4 Clay Plume has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.

Shreveport Bossier Hockey News 1h · We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Mudbugs Defenseman #4 Clay Plume. He played for the Mudbugs in the 2009-2010 and 2010-2011 seasons. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and former teammates.

Source: (20+) Shreveport Bossier Hockey News – Posts | Facebook

Tributes

———————— –

Ranchland Hockey League

It us with heavy heart that we announce Clay Plume passed away in his home in Lethbridge.

Ranching Hockey League would like to send our condolences out to the Plume family, friends and team.

RIP Clay.

Missy Fox

Clay Plume 🤍 The world just lost some it’s brightness. I’ll sure miss him! Most of my favourite memories are with him and I will cherish those forever! He was one of my dearest brother/cousin/bestfriends and a really loving God Father to Rhozy.

Please send lots of prayers and love to Jim & Darlene, Krissy and his precious daughters.



Lanni Plume

Remember he didn’t talk to us for about two weeks, cause we got him back after he put ketchup under our door handles in high school. I’m going to miss that loud laugh and that “hey sister!”

Tessie Ward-BigPlume

Sure had some good times with clay and the rest of you . Prayers to his family and friends