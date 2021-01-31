Clayton Eshleman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Clayton Eshleman, superb poet, translator, essayist & so much more has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Clayton Eshleman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Very sad news: Clayton Eshleman, superb poet, translator, essayist & so much more, passed during the night of January 29 to 30th. Travel well, Clayton — I know you will rest in poetry! pic.twitter.com/g46ARToxNO
— pjoris (@pjoris) January 30, 2021
