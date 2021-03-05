Clayton Grice Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Clayton Grice has Died.
Death Notice for Today March 5. 2021
Clayton Grice has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 5. 2021.
Philip Gray 6h · Shocked and saddened. A former teammate of mine at NC State – Clayton Grice – suddenly passed away I think yesterday. I think he would have been 50 or 51 (at most). He was a great teammate – but keeping in touch virtually through social media – he was moreso a doting father of two boys who are great wrestlers in their own-right. Keep the Grice family – especially his boys – in your thoughts and prayers. 1515 2 Comments Like Share
Mike Lombardo
So sad! RIP buddy! I can’t wait to watch the professional young men you have raised at the next level(NCAA Wrestling)! My thoughts and prayers are with his family!
