Clayton Grice Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Clayton Grice has Died.

Death Notice for Today March 5. 2021

Clayton Grice has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 5. 2021.

Philip Gray 6h · Shocked and saddened. A former teammate of mine at NC State – Clayton Grice – suddenly passed away I think yesterday. I think he would have been 50 or 51 (at most). He was a great teammate – but keeping in touch virtually through social media – he was moreso a doting father of two boys who are great wrestlers in their own-right. Keep the Grice family – especially his boys – in your thoughts and prayers. 1515 2 Comments Like Share

Source: (1) I Wrestled in North Carolina | Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Mike Lombardo

So sad! RIP buddy! I can’t wait to watch the professional young men you have raised at the next level(NCAA Wrestling)! My thoughts and prayers are with his family!

