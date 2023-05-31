“Clayton Kershaw earnings”: What is Clayton Kershaw’s Expected Net Worth in 2023? Analyzing His Baseball Career, Earnings, and Age.

Clayton Kershaw Net Worth, Biography, Wife, Age, Height, Weight, and More

Clayton Kershaw is an American professional baseball pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers of Major League Baseball. He has a net worth of $120 million as of 2023. Kershaw has been one of the leading baseball players in the industry for a long time. He started his professional career in baseball in 2008 when he was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he has been playing for the team since then. He is a left-handed starting pitcher and has spent his entire 15-season major league career with the Dodgers.

Career and Awards

Kershaw has received various titles and awards in his career, including nine-time All-Star, three-time National League and 2014 NL Most Valuable Player, and a World Series championship. He also has a career hits allowed per nine innings pitched average of 6.82, the third-lowest in MLB history. He was selected as the seventh overall pick in the 2006 MLB draft.

Kershaw has signed several high-fee contracts for playing baseball, including a $215 million contract extension for seven years. He has also received various awards for his excellent performance, including the Baseball America Major League Player of the Year, the Branch Rickey Award, and Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award. He was also the World Series champion in 2020.

Net Worth Growth

Kershaw has only played baseball for one team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, since 2008. He earns money from signing contracts with professional baseball teams. In 2012, he signed a $19 million contract for two years. Kershaw is making millions of dollars from his professional baseball career and has made a net worth of $120 million in 2023.

Biography

Kershaw was born on March 19, 1988, in Dallas, Texas, United States. His full name is Clayton Edward Kershaw. Kershaw grew up in a well-settled family, but his parents separated when he was ten, and he was raised by his mother. He attended Highland Park High School, where he played baseball and pitched for USA Baseball’s Junior National Team in the Pan Am Championship.

Personal Life

Kershaw is married to Ellen Kershaw, and they have been married since 2010. They have no children together.

Social Media Accounts

Instagram – almost 547K followers

Twitter – almost 402K followers

Facebook – N/A

YouTube – N/A

FAQs

What is the net worth of Clayton Kershaw?

Clayton Kershaw‘s total net worth is around $120 Million.

How old is Clayton Kershaw?

Currently, Clayton Kershaw is 35 years old (as of March 19, 2023).

How much does Clayton Kershaw make annually?

Clayton Kershaw earns an estimated salary of $10 Million per Year.

What is the height of Clayton Kershaw?

The height of Clayton Kershaw is 1.93m (6’ 4”).

What is the name of Clayton Kershaw’s wife?

Clayton Kershaw is married to Ellen Kershaw (m. 2010).

