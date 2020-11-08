Clayton Stuart Death -Dead-Obituaries : Clayton Stuart has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Clayton Stuart Death –Dead-Obituaries : Clayton Stuart has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Clayton Stuart has died, according to a statement posted online on November 8.  2020.
I am at a lost for words and my heart breaks Clayton Stuart you have no idea the number of hearts that you have touched and the joy that you brought to peoples lives!! From your Smile and your laughter and to the bond that you have shared and all the late nights of playing call off duty with this old man and Brayden and

Matt Beard

our laughter and stories shared will forever be cherished, you were always so coachable and always a joy to be around thank you Clayton you will forever hold a special place in my heart rest easy young man.

Cause of Death.

We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Gretchen Johnson wrote 
Clayt was a JOY to have in class. My heart is just broken over this sad, sad news. I’m on “system overload” right along with you.

