Claytoonz’s Cartoon Episode 2154: A Pat Robertson Tribute Cartoon

Claytoonz: Obligatory Pat Robertson Obituary Cartoon

Pat Robertson, the controversial televangelist, has passed away at the age of 91. While some mourn his passing, others are celebrating the end of his divisive and often hateful rhetoric.

Robertson was known for his conservative views on social and political issues, including opposition to LGBTQ+ rights, abortion, and feminism. He was also a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump and his policies.

In this cartoon, Robertson is depicted as a snake charmer, with the snake representing his followers who were mesmerized by his words. The snake is wearing a MAGA hat, symbolizing Robertson’s support for Trump.

The caption reads, “Snake charmer Pat Robertson, 1930-2021. The snake was a big fan of Trump.”

While it is important to respect the passing of any individual, it is also important to reflect on the impact they had on society. Pat Robertson’s legacy will continue to be debated and scrutinized for years to come.

