Cleaning. Today : Cleaning of Massachusetts Site Where Pharmaceutical Plant Explosion Claimed a Worker’s Life Begins by Crews

Massachusetts Chemical Plant Explosion Kills One and Injures Four

A powerful explosion at a pharmaceutical chemical plant in Massachusetts on Thursday, May 4, 2023, has claimed the life of one person and injured four others. The blast, described as a seven-alarm hazardous materials event by Acting Newburyport Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury III, tore most of the roof off the building, marking at least the third safety issue at the plant since 2020.

The explosion occurred at around 1 a.m. at the Sequens/PCI Synthesis plant, with no immediate cause identified and no indication of which chemicals may have been involved. Smoke from the fire blew into a largely unpopulated area, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection, which added that initial air monitoring found no significant problems. However, four workers were sent to hospital, but were uninjured and released.

The plant lies a little more than 30 miles north of Boston. A chemical fire in the building in June 2021 sent smoke pouring out of roof vents and prompted a hazardous materials team to respond, according to a fire department statement at the time. In 2020, authorities said a chemical reaction caused a series of explosions at the plant. That happened a year after the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found “serious” violations in how the company managed highly hazardous chemicals, according to online agency records. The factory has also been cited by OSHA for workplace safety violations and, in 2019, paid a penalty of more than $50,000 to settle Environmental Protection Agency charges that it violated hazardous waste laws.

U.S. Sen. Edward Mark of Massachusetts has called on the company to provide answers about what happened, stating that “We can’t keep excusing companies’ flagrant disregard for worker safety.” Meanwhile, PCI Synthesis has issued a statement saying that “All our attention is focused on the situation of our employees.”

Cleanup crews are expected to resume work on Friday morning, including the removal of chemicals from the building. While there is no threat to the nearby population, authorities continue to investigate the cause of the explosion and the chemicals involved. The tragedy highlights the importance of maintaining high safety standards in potentially hazardous workplaces, and the need for companies to prioritize worker safety above all else.

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :Crews begin cleaning Massachusetts site where a pharmaceutical plant blast killed 1 worker/