Clearcreek Twp. car accident claims lives of Michael Barch and one other individual on SR 48

Tragic Car Accident Claims Two Lives on SR 48 in Clearcreek Twp.

Details of the Accident

On the evening of October 10, 2021, a tragic car accident claimed the lives of Michael Barch and another individual on SR 48 in Clearcreek Twp. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 8:30 pm near the intersection of SR 48 and Clearcreek Franklin Road.

Reports state that Michael Barch was traveling southbound on SR 48 when he lost control of his vehicle and crossed over the centerline, colliding with an oncoming car. The driver of the other car, whose name has not been released, was also killed in the accident.

Reactions from the Community

News of the accident has left the Clearcreek Twp. and surrounding communities in shock and mourning. Michael Barch was a well-known and respected member of the community, and his sudden death has left many in disbelief.

Friends and family of Michael Barch have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of him. One friend wrote, “Michael was a kind and generous person who always had a smile on his face. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

The Clearcreek Twp. Fire Department also released a statement expressing their condolences and offering support to those affected by the accident. “Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those involved in this tragic accident. We stand ready to offer any support or assistance needed during this difficult time.”

Importance of Safe Driving

This tragic accident serves as a reminder of the importance of safe driving. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the accident.

Drivers must always remain vigilant on the road and avoid any actions that could put themselves or others in danger. This includes following traffic laws, staying alert, and avoiding distractions such as texting or using a phone while driving.

Conclusion

The loss of Michael Barch and the other individual in this tragic car accident is a devastating blow to the Clearcreek Twp. community. As we mourn their passing, let us remember the importance of safe driving and do everything in our power to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

