“Clearfield County body found” today : Clearfield County body identified as Utah woman discovered near I-80 | Latest News

Posted on May 24, 2023

Identification made of woman’s body discovered along I-80 in Clearfield County, Utah today 2023.
The Pennsylvania State Police have identified the body found in Clearfield County as Ivana Meandzija from Utah. Her body was discovered on May 2 by a construction worker travelling on Hoopup Road, near Exit 123 off Interstate 80 Westbound. The cause of death is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact PSP-Clearfield.

News Source : The Punxsutawney Spirit

