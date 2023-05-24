“Clearfield County body found” today : Clearfield County body identified as Utah woman discovered near I-80 | Latest News

Identification made of woman’s body discovered along I-80 in Clearfield County, Utah today 2023.

The Pennsylvania State Police have identified the body found in Clearfield County as Ivana Meandzija from Utah. Her body was discovered on May 2 by a construction worker travelling on Hoopup Road, near Exit 123 off Interstate 80 Westbound. The cause of death is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact PSP-Clearfield.

Read Full story : Utah woman identified as body found near I-80 in Clearfield County | News /

News Source : The Punxsutawney Spirit

Utah woman Body found Clearfield County I-80 News