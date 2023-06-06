“Cleetus McFarland Net Worth”: The Revealed Lifestyle, Biography & Net Worth of Cleetus McFarland

Cleetus McFarland Secret Life Exposed – Lifestyle, Biography & Net Worth

Introduction

Cleetus McFarland is a popular YouTuber, drag racer, and car enthusiast who has taken the internet by storm with his entertaining videos and charismatic personality. He is known for his love of American muscle cars, his ability to make people laugh, and his passion for all things automotive. Despite his popularity, there are many things about Cleetus McFarland that remain unknown to his fans. In this article, we will take a closer look at his secret life, including his lifestyle, biography, and net worth.

Lifestyle

Cleetus McFarland lives a lavish lifestyle, thanks to his successful career as a YouTuber and drag racer. He has a collection of high-performance vehicles that are worth millions of dollars, including his infamous “Leroy the Savage” Corvette. He also owns a beautiful home in Florida, where he lives with his girlfriend and their two dogs.

In his spare time, Cleetus McFarland enjoys traveling, attending car shows and races, and spending time with his family and friends. He is also a big fan of fishing and often shares photos of his catches on social media.

Despite his success, Cleetus McFarland remains humble and down-to-earth. He is known for his friendly nature and open-mindedness, and he is always willing to help others in need.

Biography

Cleetus McFarland was born Garrett Mitchell in 1994 in Omaha, Nebraska. He grew up in a family of car enthusiasts and was introduced to the world of drag racing at a young age. He attended high school in Florida and later went on to study at the University of Central Florida.

After graduating from college, Cleetus McFarland began working as a mechanic and started his YouTube channel, where he posted videos of his car builds and races. His channel quickly grew in popularity, and he became a full-time YouTuber in 2017.

Since then, Cleetus McFarland has become one of the most popular car-related YouTubers, with over 2.5 million subscribers and counting. He is known for his entertaining videos, which often feature his friends and fellow car enthusiasts. He is also a regular at drag racing events across the country, where he competes in his own high-performance vehicles.

Net Worth

Cleetus McFarland’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He earns a significant income from his YouTube channel, where he monetizes his videos through ads and sponsorships. He also earns money from his merchandise sales, which include t-shirts, hats, and other clothing items featuring his logo and catchphrases.

In addition to his YouTube income, Cleetus McFarland also earns money from his drag racing career. He has won several races and is sponsored by companies such as Holly Performance and 1320 Video.

Conclusion

Cleetus McFarland is a rising star in the world of YouTube and drag racing. He has a passion for all things automotive and is known for his entertaining videos and charming personality. Despite his success, he remains humble and down-to-earth, and he is always willing to help others in need. With his net worth continuing to grow, it’s clear that Cleetus McFarland is a force to be reckoned with in the world of car enthusiasts and YouTubers alike.

