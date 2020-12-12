Clement Cattlee Death -Dead – Obituary : Clement Cattlee, the 18-month-old stray cat adopted by University College a few weeks ago, has passed away.

“It was a short but very sweet association which has touched many hearts beyond our walls".

Yihang Fang reports.

Image credit: @chaeronea.https://t.co/IZEBBxtdtw

— Cherwell (@Cherwell_Online) December 12, 2020