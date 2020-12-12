Cleofe Montemayor-Figuracion Death -Dead – Obituary : Cleofe Montemayor-Figuracion has Died .

Cleofe Montemayor-Figuracion has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

UP Oroquieta @UPOroquieta UP Oroquieta mourns the passing of Cleofe Montemayor-Figuracion, one of our Charter Members. We are extending our sincerest condolences and sympathies to her family and loved ones. Her memories will long live in the hearts of her UPO brods and sisses.

