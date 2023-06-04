Cleric Abdul Rehman arrested for converting Hindu boy to Islam

Abdul Rehman – focus keyword : Cleric arrested for converting Hindu boy to Islam

A Muslim religious leader from a mosque in Sanjay Nagar, identified as Abdul Rehman, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly converting a 17-year-old Hindu boy to Islam. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Nipun Agarwal, the accused came into contact with the boy through an online gaming platform and convinced him to adopt Islam. A complaint was filed against the cleric and a Mumbai resident named Baddo, who was also allegedly involved in the conversion. A case was registered under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act at Kavinagar police station. The police are investigating the cleric’s role in the alleged conversion of a Jain minor boy in the area as well. The cleric admitted to showing videos of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik to minors. The police have sent a team to Mumbai to arrest the other accused.

News Source : Deccan Herald

