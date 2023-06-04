Cleric arrested for allegedly converting Hindu boy to Islam in Ghaziabad

Abdul Rehman – Arrested for Allegedly Converting Hindu Boy to Islam : Cleric arrested for converting Hindu boy to Islam in Ghaziabad

A Muslim cleric from a mosque in Sanjay Nagar, Ghaziabad, identified as Abdul Rehman, has been arrested by the police for allegedly converting a 17-year-old Hindu boy to Islam. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Nipun Agarwal, the accused used a popular online gaming platform to lure the boy into adopting Islam. A complaint was filed against the cleric and a Mumbai resident named Baddo by the father of the boy. A case was registered under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act at Kavinagar police station on May 30, and an investigation was initiated. The police are also investigating the cleric’s involvement in the alleged conversion of a Jain minor boy in the area. The cleric confessed to showing videos of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik to minors, the DCP said, adding that a team has been sent to Mumbai to arrest the other accused.

News Source : PTI

