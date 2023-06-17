Clermont County shooting tragedy brings community together in support of family who lost 3 boys today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nathan Carman, the Vermont man charged with murdering his mother and disposing of her body during a fishing trip in 2016, has died while awaiting trial, according to federal prosecutors. The 29-year-old was due to stand trial in October on charges of murder and fraud relating to the death of Linda Carman, which prosecutors claim he committed in order to increase his share of the family’s estate, worth millions of dollars. Carman had been detained without bail at the time of his death.

