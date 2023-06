Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The community comes together to support the family of three boys who were tragically killed in a shooting in Clermont County.

Clermont County shooting Support for family of shooting victims Community response to tragedy Justice for 3 boys killed in shooting Memorial for Clermont County shooting victims

News Source : WLWT – Cincinnati

Source Link :Community rallies around family of 3 boys killed in Clermont County shooting/