Cleveland Guardians Bag Policy : Cleveland Guardians Introduce New Bag Policy for Progressive Field

Progressive Field Implements New Bag Policy for Cleveland Guardians Games

The Cleveland Guardians, formerly known as the Cleveland Indians, have recently updated their bag policy for fans attending games at Progressive Field. This new policy aims to enhance security measures and ensure the safety of all attendees. In this article, we will discuss the Cleveland Guardians’ bag policy, what types of bags are allowed, and what fans need to know before attending a game.

I. Introduction

As with many sports teams and venues, the Cleveland Guardians have implemented a clear bag policy. This means that certain types of bags are allowed, while others are prohibited. The policy was put in place to ensure the safety of all fans attending games at Progressive Field.

II. What Types of Bags Are Allowed?

The Cleveland Guardians’ bag policy allows for clear bags that do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”. Fans are also allowed to bring in small clutch bags, no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”. All bags must be made of clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC material. The team store at Progressive Field sells clear bags that meet the guidelines of the bag policy.

III. What Types of Bags Are Prohibited?

The Cleveland Guardians’ bag policy prohibits fans from bringing in any bags that are not clear and do not meet the size requirements. This includes backpacks, duffel bags, purses, and any other bags that are not clear and exceed the size limitations. Exceptions may be made for medical equipment and diaper bags, but they must be inspected by security.

IV. How to Prepare for Game Day

To prepare for game day, fans should ensure that they have a clear bag that meets the size requirements. The team store at Progressive Field sells clear bags that meet the guidelines of the bag policy. Fans should also be aware of what items are allowed and what items are prohibited. The Cleveland Guardians’ website has a detailed list of prohibited items, including weapons, outside food and drinks, and selfie sticks. Fans should also arrive early to allow time for security screenings.

V. Conclusion

The Cleveland Guardians’ bag policy is designed to enhance security measures and ensure the safety of all fans attending games at Progressive Field. Clear bags that do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” are allowed, as well as small clutch bags no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”. Backpacks, duffel bags, and purses are prohibited, along with other bags that do not meet the size and material requirements. Fans should prepare for game day by ensuring that they have a clear bag that meets the guidelines and by being aware of the prohibited items. Arriving early will also allow time for security screenings.

Q: What is the Cleveland Guardians Bag Policy?

A: The Cleveland Guardians Bag Policy outlines the types of bags that are permitted and prohibited inside Progressive Field and the surrounding areas.

Q: What types of bags are allowed inside Progressive Field?

A: Small clutch bags, clear plastic bags, and medically necessary bags are allowed inside Progressive Field.

Q: What is the maximum size of a clutch bag that is allowed inside Progressive Field?

A: The maximum size of a clutch bag that is allowed inside Progressive Field is 4.5″ x 6.5″.

Q: Can I bring a backpack inside Progressive Field?

A: No, backpacks are not allowed inside Progressive Field.

Q: Are diaper bags allowed inside Progressive Field?

A: Yes, diaper bags are allowed inside Progressive Field.

Q: Can I bring a cooler inside Progressive Field?

A: No, coolers are not allowed inside Progressive Field.

Q: What is the maximum size of a clear plastic bag that is allowed inside Progressive Field?

A: The maximum size of a clear plastic bag that is allowed inside Progressive Field is 12″ x 6″ x 12″.

Q: Can I bring a camera bag inside Progressive Field?

A: No, camera bags are not allowed inside Progressive Field.

Q: What happens if I bring a prohibited bag inside Progressive Field?

A: If you bring a prohibited bag inside Progressive Field, you will be asked to return the bag to your vehicle or dispose of it before entering the stadium.

Q: Is there a bag check available for fans who bring prohibited bags?

A: No, there is no bag check available for fans who bring prohibited bags inside Progressive Field.

Q: Are there any exceptions to the Cleveland Guardians Bag Policy?

A: Medically necessary bags are allowed inside Progressive Field and the surrounding areas, even if they do not meet the size or clear bag requirements.