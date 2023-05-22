Cleveland infant victims : Arrest made in case of 16-year-old mother after two infants found dead in Cleveland

Arrest made in case of two infants found dead in Cleveland trash can, 16-year-old mother hospitalized

The Cleveland Division of Police reported on Monday that the two deceased infants found in Buckeye Shaker Square were left in a trash can. The bodies were discovered on Saturday after a neighbor informed the police that a landscaper had discovered them. Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia disclosed that the infants were only a few days old. A 16-year-old girl who is the mother of the infants was located and taken to a hospital for treatment. There has been an arrest regarding the case, and the investigators will present the case’s facts to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

Read Full story : Newborns found dead in trash in Cleveland; teen mother located /

News Source : https://www.wsaz.com

Newborn deaths in Cleveland Teen mother found after newborns found dead Tragic deaths of newborns in Cleveland Cleveland community responds to newborn deaths Teen mother faces charges after newborns found in trash