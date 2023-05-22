Cleveland infant victims : Arrest made in case of 16-year-old mother after two infants found dead in Cleveland

Posted on May 22, 2023

Arrest made in case of two infants found dead in Cleveland trash can, 16-year-old mother hospitalized

The Cleveland Division of Police reported on Monday that the two deceased infants found in Buckeye Shaker Square were left in a trash can. The bodies were discovered on Saturday after a neighbor informed the police that a landscaper had discovered them. Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia disclosed that the infants were only a few days old. A 16-year-old girl who is the mother of the infants was located and taken to a hospital for treatment. There has been an arrest regarding the case, and the investigators will present the case’s facts to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

