“Cleveland man missing for 2 years found in Lake Erie” today : Cleveland Man Missing for 2+ Years Identified as Remains Found in Lake Erie Last March

Missing Cleveland Man Identified as Remains Found in Lake Erie Last March after More than 2 Years

Jose Irizarry, who was released from Cuyahoga County Jail, disappeared in November 2020, and his family claims police were slow to respond. However, the Cleveland police department stated that they had no reason to believe he was in danger, and his disappearance remains a mystery.

