Cleveland man sentenced to life in prison for killing girlfriend, Audreona Barnes

Audreona Barnes : Man convicted of killing girlfriend, leaving body to decompose

A 40-year-old man from Cleveland who was convicted of killing his 18-year-old girlfriend and leaving her body to heavily decompose on the balcony has been sentenced. Bennie Washington was found guilty of murder, felonious assault, and gross abuse of a corpse for killing Audreona Barnes, his girlfriend at the time. The body was discovered by Cleveland Police after a building manager found it on the balcony of an apartment in the 4300 block of Warner Road. Barnes had been reported missing to Warrensville Heights Police in July 2021, approximately a year before her body was found. An autopsy found that the man shot his girlfriend and left her body on the second-floor apartment balcony to rot. Washington was taken into custody on March 19, 2022, and was sentenced in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas to life in prison with a chance of parole after 38 years served.

News Source : WHIO Staff

