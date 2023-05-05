“cliff fall death” Today : Police suspect 16-year-old girl found dead on Northeast Side fell from a cliff

Tragedy Strikes San Antonio: 16-Year-Old Found Dead at the Bottom of a Cliff

San Antonio is in shock after a 16-year-old girl was found dead at the bottom of a cliff on the city’s Northeast Side. The girl, identified as Siri Reddy, was a junior at Keystone School and a promising student who excelled in science, robotics, and music.

According to the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD), the girl’s mother tracked her phone when she didn’t show up at school during pick-up time. The location showed her phone to be in the area of Heroes Stadium on Thousand Oaks. While officers were responding to the scene, the girl’s mother located her at the bottom of a cliff in an area that was carved out by a former rock quarry.

Police said it is unknown why she was at the location but that she appeared to have fallen and died of her injuries. The incident is still under investigation, and authorities are trying to piece together what happened and why.

The tragedy has rocked the community, and school officials are mourning the loss of a talented and beloved student. William B. Handmaker, head of Keystone School, said in a public statement that Siri was a member of the National Honor Society, an award-winning member of the school’s Science Fair team, and a contributor to The Keynote. She also sang in the cast of the Upper School musical ‘Grease’ and performed at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

Handmaker added that counselors would be available on campus for students and staff members who need support during this difficult time. The school is also planning a memorial service to honor Siri’s life and legacy.

The tragedy is a reminder of the dangers of exploring abandoned or unsecured areas, especially for young people who may not fully understand the risks involved. It’s important for parents and educators to have open and honest conversations with children about safety and to stress the importance of staying away from dangerous locations.

As the investigation continues, the San Antonio community is coming together to mourn the loss of Siri and to support her family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this incredibly difficult time.

News Source : Julie Moreno

Source Link :16-year-old girl found dead on Northeast Side appears to have fallen from cliff, police say/