cliff fall victim in Devon : 18-year-old girl dies after falling from cliff in Devon

18-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling from Cliff in Devon: Suspect or Victim Name Unknown

A tragic incident occurred near Hope Cove in south Devon, where an 18-year-old girl fell from a cliff and died. Emergency services, including the Coastguard Rescue Teams, Independent Rescue Boat, Coastguard helicopter, paramedics, and Devon and Cornwall Police, were all sent to the scene. The family of the deceased has been notified, and the death is not considered suspicious. Enquiries are ongoing. For more information, contact the news team at webnews@metro.co.uk or visit the news page.

News Source : Liam Coleman

