Cliff Mann Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Dr Cliff Mann, a truly outstanding former President of @RCollEM has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 20. 2021.
So sorry to hear of the death of Dr Cliff Mann, a truly outstanding former President of @RCollEM and National Clinical Director for Urgent and Emergency Care @NHSEngland. #AGiantAndGent Such a great colleague. #RIPCliffMann pic.twitter.com/ogIJTOQfnt
— Martin Wilson (@Martin_Newc_COO) February 20, 2021
Tributes
NCEPOD
So sad to hear that Dr Cliff Mann @DrCJM has died. He was a truly lovely gentleman who always made us smile. He will be greatly missed and our thoughts are with his family at this time.
Andy Lockey, PhD
Much is said about standing on the shoulders of giants, but sometimes it is a privilege to merely catch hold of their coat tails. UK Emergency Medicine has lost a giant today. Rest in premature but well deserved peace, Dr Cliff Mann.
@RCollEM
So sad to hear the news that Dr Cliff Mann has died today. Such a lovely man and brilliant RCEM president.
Kath
An ED legend RIP Dr Cliff Mann
Watford ED
The whole Watford ED team is devastated to learn of the death of Dr Cliff Mann, and offer sincerest condolences to his family
An inspirational Emergency Physician, a hugely respected leader, ex-President of RCEM, a wonderful person
The EM family across the NHS is in mourning.
David Davis
Very sad to hear that this gentleman has passed today, Dr Cliff Mann
@DrCJM.
Emily O’Conor
Terribly sad to hear of the death of Cliff Mann. A huge loss to the world of EM in Britain and Ireland. I loved meeting him every year in Adare.
