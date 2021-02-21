Cliff Mann Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Dr Cliff Mann, a truly outstanding former President of @RCollEM has Died .

Dr Cliff Mann, a truly outstanding former President of @RCollEM has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 20. 2021.

So sorry to hear of the death of Dr Cliff Mann, a truly outstanding former President of @RCollEM and National Clinical Director for Urgent and Emergency Care @NHSEngland . #AGiantAndGent Such a great colleague. #RIPCliffMann pic.twitter.com/ogIJTOQfnt

Martin Wilson @Martin_Newc_COO So sorry to hear of the death of Dr Cliff Mann, a truly outstanding former President of @RCollEM and National Clinical Director for Urgent and Emergency Care @NHSEngland . #AGiantAndGent Such a great colleague. #RIPCliffMann

Tributes

NCEPOD

So sad to hear that Dr Cliff Mann @DrCJM has died. He was a truly lovely gentleman who always made us smile. He will be greatly missed and our thoughts are with his family at this time.

Andy Lockey, PhD

Much is said about standing on the shoulders of giants, but sometimes it is a privilege to merely catch hold of their coat tails. UK Emergency Medicine has lost a giant today. Rest in premature but well deserved peace, Dr Cliff Mann.

@RCollEM

So sad to hear the news that Dr Cliff Mann has died today. Such a lovely man and brilliant RCEM president.

Kath

An ED legend RIP Dr Cliff Mann

Watford ED

The whole Watford ED team is devastated to learn of the death of Dr Cliff Mann, and offer sincerest condolences to his family

An inspirational Emergency Physician, a hugely respected leader, ex-President of RCEM, a wonderful person

The EM family across the NHS is in mourning.

David Davis

Very sad to hear that this gentleman has passed today, Dr Cliff Mann

@DrCJM.

Emily O’Conor

Terribly sad to hear of the death of Cliff Mann. A huge loss to the world of EM in Britain and Ireland. I loved meeting him every year in Adare.