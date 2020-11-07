Cliff Perry Death –Dead-Obituaries : Cliff Perry Emmerdale Crew Member has Died – See Cause of Death .
Mirror Online: #Emmerdale airs tribute to crew member Cliff Perry as he dies after 40-year TV career.https://t.co/PQpC0Ckrqo
via @GoogleNews
— TWITCH_GAMINGFFC 🇬🇧 (@gffcontwitch) November 7, 2020
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Mark Charnock Wrote
At the end of tonight’s show there’s a dedication to one of the authentically nicest, kindest and most genuine souls you could ever wish to meet. Prop man #CliffPerry was a lovely human being and all of us at #Emmerdale will truly miss him. X
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.