Cliff Perry Death -Dead-Obituaries : Cliff Perry Emmerdale Crew Member has Died – See Cause of Death .

By | November 7, 2020
0 Comment

Cliff Perry Death –Dead-Obituaries : Cliff Perry Emmerdale Crew Member has Died – See Cause of Death .


Cliff Perry has died, according to a statement posted online on November 6.  2020.
There’s a dedication at the end of tonight’s @emmerdale for one of our own who has sadly passed away. Cliff Perry was a props man on Emmerdale who started work at YTV in 1979. He will be sadly missed by all! I for one will be raising a glass. 

Devastating news- one of the nicest Blues you could ever wish to know – Cliff Perry @BlueWug of @harrogateblues on Twitter – has passed away after a courageous fight against a brain tumour, diagnosed shortly after City became The Fourmidables. Thoughts are with his family & friends  #RIPCliff you will be missed by so many.
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Mark Charnock Wrote
At the end of tonight’s show there’s a dedication to one of the authentically nicest, kindest and most genuine souls you could ever wish to meet. Prop man #CliffPerry was a lovely human being and all of us at #Emmerdale will truly miss him. X

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.