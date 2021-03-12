Cliff Simon Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Cliff Simon has Died.

Cliff Simon has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 11. 2021.

Dean Aylesworth 4h · I am devastated to learn that my dear friend Cliff Simon has passed away this evening while kite-surfing in California. I am still in disbelief and struggling to accept such a loss. My thoughts and prayers go out to his beautiful and wonderful family during this time of loss. I had the wonderful honour and privilege to work with Cliff, and even more honoured to have had his friendship ever since. Cliff (who played the iconic character Ba’al) welcomed me into the Stargate SG-1 family that very first day on set. He taught me so much and shared my gratitude for this franchise and the humble responsibility and honour it was to represent it. He was such a fine example of friendship, family, and support to all of us who are lucky to be part of the awesome Stargate legacy. You will be missed, Cliff. Not only by your family and legions of wonderful fans, but by all of us who’s lives you touched and who were blessed enough to be your friend. In loving memory of Cliff Simon (1962 – 2021)

Source: (9) Dean Aylesworth – Posts | Facebook

Annie Booker

Many of us are in disbelief. He was such a lovely man with a kind and generous spirit and will be greatly missed. This poor world is much the worse for his loss

Theresa Peña

I am so devastated as well. I met Cliff several times at different cons and he always remembered me. He was such a kind and full of life man. We in the Stargate community will miss him deeply. My condolences to you as well Dean Aylesworth. May he RIP.

Nina Tamburello

I’m so sorry for your loss. This news is so heartbreaking. He will be missed

Ann Wortham

I’m still shocked. Such a horrible loss at such a young age. He will be missed by many. Hugs to his friends and family.

Marlene Villardi

So incredibly sad. I read his book over quarantine and was enthralled by his remarkable life. Condolences to his friends and family.

Kerry Andrew

Condolences. The shock of losing one in their prime is terrible. His turn as Ba’al was one he clearly loved.

Someone once said it’s not a tragedy to die doing something you love. that may be true, but it is hard on those they leave behind.

Melanie Stevens

Thank you for your words. I really had hoped to meet him one day. Absolutely devastating news for so many.

Wanda L Gill

So sad to hear this news. I met him at the first convention I went to. What a nice guy he was. Sending prayers to his family & loved ones during this difficult time. So sorry for your loss.

Marjella Carter

im sorry for your loss , so sad loved him as baal was a great man and actor rip he will be missed by all taken to soon

Jenny Davis-Lenchner

What a shock! What a cool guy and so full of life! So sorry for loss of your friend. you know as fans we feel like friends especially when we can connect personally like this. He made us all feel special

Ty Streeter

I did not know him, and never meet him, but from interviews and stories and seemed a good man. I know he was a great actor. I am sorry for your loss.

Ulrike Mecker

I can hardly believe it. He was a lovely person and so full of life. But then I guess he died the way he lived… Still, too soon. He will be missed. So sorry for your loss, Dean.