Cliff Simon Death – Obituary : So incredibly sad to hear of the passing of #StargateSG1 actor #CliffSimon, who played the evil #Baal has passed away at 59. I i…

So incredibly sad to hear of the passing of #StargateSG1 actor #CliffSimon, who played the evil #Baal has passed away at 59. I interviewed him during a convention and found him to be a warm and kind human being. My condolences to his family and fansRead More

