Clifton Heights shooting today : Shooting in Clifton Heights neighborhood results in death of woman and injury of man

Clifton Heights shooting today : Shooting in Clifton Heights neighborhood results in death of woman and injury of man

Posted on May 26, 2023

Shooting near Clifton Heights neighborhood leaves one woman dead and a man injured today 2023.
A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting in the Clifton Heights neighborhood of Louisville, Kentucky. The police were called around 2 pm on Friday, and when they arrived, they found the woman dead and the man with multiple gunshot wounds. The police are unsure if the victims knew each other, but both lived in the area. The homicide unit is canvassing the area and asking for information from witnesses.

News Source : WLKY

  1. Clifton Heights shooting
  2. Woman killed in shooting
  3. Man injured in Clifton Heights
  4. Gun violence in St. Louis
  5. Crime in Clifton Heights neighborhood
Post Views: 12

Leave a Reply