“Climate change protest arrest” today : Netherlands sees 1,500 climate change protesters detained by police

Netherlands Police Detain 1,500 Protesters for Climate Change today 2023.

Dutch police have arrested over 1,500 Extinction Rebellion protesters who blocked the A12 motorway in The Hague, demanding an end to fossil fuel subsidies. The majority of those arrested were released, but 40 will be prosecuted for criminal offences. The protest, which included actress Carice van Houten, who played Melisandre in Game of Thrones, was the seventh time the group has blocked the road. The arrests were carried out over several hours and the road was cleared by early evening.

News Source : opinionnigeria.com

Climate change activism Protest arrests Netherlands climate protests Environmental activism Police response to protests