Climate tech start-up Newtrace raises $5.65 m in seed funding

Newtrace, a climate tech company, has secured $5.65 million in seed funding led by Sequoia Capital India and Aavishkaar Capital, with participation from existing investors and industry leaders. The company’s proprietary electrolyzer technology is designed to produce ultrapure hydrogen while reducing production costs by up to 60%. Electrolyzers are key devices in the production of hydrogen and are used in a variety of industrial applications. Newtrace plans to deploy its electrolyzers in sectors such as refineries, fertilizers, chemicals, steel and cement, and transportation, with a view to long-term storage and conversion of green hydrogen and ammonia. The funding will help the company meet the growing demand for its innovative electrolyzers as the market for hydrogen technology deployment is expected to reach $1.2 trillion by 2030 to achieve net zero emissions.

