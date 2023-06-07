Climber blocks rescuer on Instagram after being saved in Death Zone of Everest

“Gelje Sherpa: Rescuer of Everest Climber Ravichandran Tharumalingam” : Climber blocks rescuer on Instagram after being saved from Everest’s Death Zone

It’s expected that someone who has had their life saved would express gratitude, but a climber named Ravichandran Tharumalingam from Malaysia shocked people online by reportedly blocking the man who rescued him on Instagram and thanking his sponsors instead. Ravichandran had been among those climbing Everest this year and had gotten into difficulty during a critical part of the climb known as the “Death Zone” where the oxygen levels are too low to sustain life. However, Gelje Sherpa carried Ravichandran on his back for 600m down the mountain to safety, and Ravichandran survived. Nevertheless, for a long time, he didn’t express his thanks to Sherpa and instead thanked his corporate sponsors on Instagram. Sherpa said that Ravichandran would have died if he hadn’t intervened. Ravichandran has since unblocked Sherpa and thanked him for saving his life. At least 12 people have died on Everest in 2023, and around 200 bodies are estimated to still be on the mountain.

News Source : Kit Roberts

