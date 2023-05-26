“Clinton TN fatal shooting investigation” today : Investigation underway into deadly shooting in Clinton, TN involving TBI and Clinton police

Investigation into the Fatal Shooting in Clinton TN Involves TBI today 2023.

One person has been killed in a shooting in Clinton, Tennessee, according to police chief Vaughn Becker. Officers were called to a home on Fowler Street after midday on Thursday, but the identity of the victim and the cause of the incident have yet to be released. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the case.

Read Full story : TBI investigating Clinton TN fatal shooting /

News Source : Melissa Greene

