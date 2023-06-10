Clive Barker, former head coach of Bafana Bafana, has passed away.

Former Bafana Bafana Head Coach Clive Barker Passes Away

The sad news has been confirmed that former Bafana Bafana head coach, Clive Barker, has passed away. Barker was a well-known figure in South African football and will be remembered for leading Bafana Bafana to their first-ever African Cup of Nations victory in 1996. He was also a successful club coach, having won numerous trophies with teams such as AmaZulu, Kaizer Chiefs, and Moroka Swallows. Barker’s contribution to South African football will never be forgotten, and he will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace.

