Clive Barker, Former South Africa National Soccer Team Coach, Passes Away

Clive Barker, South Africa National Soccer Team Coach, Passes Away

Clive Barker, the renowned South African soccer coach who led the country to its first-ever African Nations Cup triumph in 1996, has passed away at the age of 83.

Barker, who was born in Durban, South Africa, in 1939, began his coaching career in the 1970s and went on to make a name for himself as one of the country’s most successful coaches.

Under his leadership, South Africa won the African Nations Cup in 1996, beating Tunisia 2-0 in the final. This victory was a significant milestone for the country, as it was the first major international trophy they had won since their re-entry into international soccer in 1992.

Barker also coached several local teams in South Africa, including Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu FC, and was well-respected for his contributions to the sport.

His passing is a great loss to the South African soccer community, and he will be remembered as a true legend of the game.

Clive Barker death Clive Barker soccer coach Clive Barker South Africa Clive Barker obit Clive Barker legacy